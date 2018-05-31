HELENA – Helena police say a man who allegedly made numerous threats against the community has been arrested in Las Vegas.

According to the police, on May 29th and 30th, 29 year-old Jared Michael Schoebel threatened citizens and law enforcement in Helena over social media.

HPD, working with Montana Analysis and Technical Information Center, the FBI and the Las Vegas Metro police department spent several days trying to determine Schoebel’s location.

Schoebel was taken into custody by Las Vegas PD on Wednesday afternoon, on outstanding warrants in Nevada.

Police say he has also been listed as a Montana probation absconder.

Schoebel has not been charged in relation to the threats, but could be in the future.