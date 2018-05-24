BILLINGS – A man is facing a felony charge for allegedly shooting a man in Bones Arcade in Billings.

Tirrell Lewis, 37, was set to appear Thursday in Yellowstone County Justice Court on one count of assault with a weapon.

Police were called to Bones Arcade in November of 2017 for a report of a shooting.

Officers learned from witnesses that a man had been shot in the lower abdomen and the suspect had fled the scene. He provided police with a description of the suspect, which matched Lewis.

Surveillance footage from the bar reportedly shows Lewis walk up to the victim about 30 minutes after he arrived at the bar and fire at least one shot at the man, according to court documents.

Lewis is then seen in the video walking out of the bar and down Broadwater Avenue.

Officers attempted to speak with the victim at the hospital, but he was unable to give a statement due to his condition.

The victim’s mother later told officers her son said a man known as “CoCo” shot him.

Officers determined that Lewis goes by that nickname.

Photos of Lewis were later shown to the victim, who confirmed he was shot by Lewis.

Lewis is being held at the Yellowstone County jail on $100,000 bond.

Bones Arcade has been in the news recently with other gun-related incidents. Earlier this month, a Lodge Grass man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly pointing a shotgun at a security guard in the bar’s parking lot.