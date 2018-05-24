Larny Stewart, who has at least four convictions related to driving under the influence, is facing a new DUI charge after he was found asleep at the wheel of a pickup truck in Laurel.

Stewart, 37 years old, is facing one felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Shortly after being arrested, Stewart’s blood was drawn. His blood alcohol content was .230, which is nearly three times the legal limit for operating a vehicle in Montana.

Laurel police were called Tuesday night about an apparent drunken driver who was asleep at the wheel in the southbound lane of Yard Office Road.

The vehicle had its hazard light activated and the officer noted that the vehicle was running and in drive.

The officer noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from the truck and saw an open vodka bottle.

The officer knocked on the window but could not immediately wake up the driver – later identified as Stewart – nor his passenger.

Stewart was removed from his vehicle by the officer, who noted that Stewart was so intoxicated he was barely staying conscious.

An ambulance was called to take Stewart to the hospital for his severe intoxication.

At the hospital, Stewart told a nurse his pain was a 9.5 out of 10 and he was having chest pain.

Stewart is being held at the Yellowstone County jail.

Stewart has DUI convictions in Big Horn and Yellowstone counties from 2001, 2010, 2014, and 2016, and also three convictions for criminal endangerment in those counties.