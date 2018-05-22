ULM – A 57-year-old Colorado Springs man is doing something not many people do in their lifetime: Kayaking the Missouri River.

Tomas Dawson finished his first full week of kayaking just after 5 p.m. on Monday in Ulm. He started in Three Forks and hopes to make it to St. Louis, Missouri in three months.

“Why am I on the Missouri River? You know, that’s a good question to ask,” said Tomas Dawson. “I don’t really have an answer yet.”

And that’s because he’s rewriting his story. “I’m dealing with being by myself. I guess being with myself, which can be difficult for some people, and it’s difficult for me.”

Dawson suffers from insomnia making the already difficult trip even more challenging. “If you were to ask me if it were more physical or more mental, I would say it was more mental. Trying to find that sleep again. It’s a hard journey.”

However, it’s a journey worth taking.

He added there are “river angels” along the way for people who do this where they give them more motivation to keep going. They’re also there to help get through any reservoirs.

“I do want to share my story and share my difficulties, my trials, and my successes. I think even just getting to here is a success. I mean, I’ve made it seven days, covering a large section of the river, covering over 200 miles of the river so far.”

He also faces an opportunity to overcome his struggles.

“If I finish this journey, I’m going to have to be a changed person. It’s inevitable. It’s just too much, too big of an undertaking not to come away a different person with a change in your story.”

He will be resupplied in Fort Benton.

You can follow him on his journey here.

Reporting by Kaley Collins for MTN News