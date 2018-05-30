GREAT FALLS – John Anthony Evangelestomp has been arrested after he allegedly fired a gun at his wife in Marion.

The incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Evangelestomp, 52 years old, allegedly fired a handgun at his wife as she was leaving the residence, and also several more shots in the direction of a pastor who had been at the residence talking with them.

The incident happened outside the residence.

No one was hit by the gunfire, and there were no reported injuries.

According to Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry, Evangelestomp then went into the residence, and was reportedly armed with several weapons.

The Flathead County SWAT Team and negotiators with the Sheriff’s Office responded, and negotiators were able to make contact with him.

They were successful in convincing him to come out unarmed, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Evangelestomp was taken to the Flathead County Jail and is being held pending formal felony charges.

Reporting by David Sherman for MTN News