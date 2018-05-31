HELENA – A Helena man’s sentence for arson will stand as is.

Frederick Maw V received a 20 year sentence for arson, after pleading no contest to setting fire to a slash pile at the Triple 8 Ranch, where he was working as a laborer in 2016.

Maw had requested a review of that sentence.

Story continues below



The Montana Supreme Court’s Sentence Review Division examined the case.

In any review, the Division can affirm the sentence given, reduce it, if it is deemed excessive, or increase it if it is found to be inadequate.

In Maw’s case, the reasons given by Maw and his defense for any sentence modification were not enough to warrant any change in the 20 year sentence.

Maw also has previous convictions for starting fires in Lewis and Clark and Broadwater Counties in 2013.

Related:

Maw sentenced to additional 15 years for violating terms of suspended sentence

Maw sentenced to prison for 2016 fire

Convicted arsonist pleads no contest to new arson charge

Helena man who started a fire on Triple Eight Ranch pleads not guilty