Happy Memorial Day, everyone! It’s going to be a great day to get outside in the western half of the state, but some strong thunderstorms are making their way through eastern and central Montana. Later this afternoon and evening, some smaller, less strong thunderstorms will move in through western Montana, including Helena and Great Falls. All of this moisture will clear up by tomorrow though, starting the shortened work week off on a sunny note. Wednesday through Friday will be stormy and rainy, as a small disturbance quickly moves through our area. The last few days of May are going to be stormy, but the first weekend of June will be a sunny one!

LATEST FLOOD WATCH/ WARNING INFO:

Click here for the latest river gage levels. A FLOOD WARNING continues on the Musselshell River between Shawmut and Lavina. An AREAL FLOOD WARNING is still in effect for the Missouri River at Toston, the Jefferson River near Three Forks, and the Big Hole River near Melrose. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River, and areas in southeastern Montana. A FLOOD ADVISORY is still in effect in Meagher County due to minor flooding.

Have a safe and enjoyable holiday today!

Katie Alexander