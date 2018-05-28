Happy Memorial Day, everyone!  It’s going to be a great day to get outside in the western half of the state, but some strong thunderstorms are making their way through eastern and central Montana.  Later this afternoon and evening, some smaller, less strong thunderstorms will move in through western Montana, including Helena and Great Falls.  All of this moisture will clear up by tomorrow though, starting the shortened work week off on a sunny note.  Wednesday through Friday will be stormy and rainy, as a small disturbance quickly moves through our area.  The last few days of May are going to be stormy, but the first weekend of June will be a sunny one!

LATEST FLOOD WATCH/ WARNING INFO:
Click here for the latest river gage levels. A FLOOD WARNING continues on the Musselshell River between Shawmut and Lavina. An AREAL FLOOD WARNING is still in effect for the Missouri River at Toston, the Jefferson River near Three Forks, and the Big Hole River near Melrose.  A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River, and areas in southeastern Montana.  A FLOOD ADVISORY is still in effect in Meagher County due to minor flooding.

Have a safe and enjoyable holiday today!

Katie Alexander

A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

