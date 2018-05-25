SHELBY-The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Malcolm McAlpine, an 87-year-old man in Shelby.

McAlpine is, 5 foot 11, 166 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair.

Malcolm has dementia and walked away from his care facility in Shelby on May 24th at 4:45 p.m.

He wears glasses, is blind in his right eye, and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, brown pants, and a dark jacket.

Malcolm requires medication he does not have with him.

He may have been picked up by an unknown party, and could possibly be trying to get to Conrad.

If you have any information please call the Toole County Sheriff’s Office at 406-434-5585, or call 911.

-David Sherman reporting for MTN