MISSOULA – A man who pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting on South Ave. also pleaded not guilty to eight felony counts in a separate case.

Chase Munson, 18, pleaded not guilty to eight felony counts ranging from burglary to theft and criminal mischief. Those eight felony counts are from a string of incidents which occurred between Jan. 30th and Feb. 19th.

Munson is accused of running three stolen vehicles into a medical marijuana dispensary and a smoke shop, on three different occasions, in an attempt to rob the establishments.

Court documents state that Munson stole a vehicle and then crashed it into a dispensary in the first incident on Jan. 30th. A witness said that they spotted someone leaving the scene carrying a cannabis plant.

Court documents accuse Munson of repeating those actions later at the same location and then at a local smoke shop. Court documents show that Munson was identified after the review of video surveillance from the incidents and also from witness testimony.

Munson could face up to 90 years in prison if he’s found guilty on all eight counts. His next trial date for this case is set for July 3rd.

Reporting by Connor McCauley for MTN News