MISSOULA – Valley Christian School students were so inspired by a visit to Washington DC — and their experience at Arlington National Cemetery — that they wanted to bring it back to Missoula.

A Memorial Day assembly was held on Thursday morning so that students could pay their respects to the men and women serving in the military. Some of the special guest presenters were the parents of Andrew Bedard. Bedard was 19 when he lost his life serving his country in Iraq.

Seventh and eighth-grade students gave a special presentation on their trip to Arlington Cemetery where they laid a memorial wreath on the grave of the Unknown Soldier. That experience gave the group a new appreciation for the Memorial Day holiday.

“It’s not up there on people’s list of the most important holidays– which like Christmas, Easter — ya they’re up there. Memorial Day should be up there as well because without our soldiers that fought and died we wouldn’t have many of the things we took for granted,” said eighth-grade student Ashley Beaudin.

The group of middle school students who made the trip to Arlington made a slide show presentation for the rest of the school and said that whole experience was very moving.

Reporting by Connor McCauley for MTN News