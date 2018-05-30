MISSOULA – A homeless and intoxicated man is accused of raping an unconscious woman on the Missoula Courthouse lawn Sunday night.

William Curtis Small, 56, has been charged with one count of felony attempted sexual intercourse without consent. He made his initial appearance on that charge Tuesday afternoon in Missoula Justice Court.

Missoula police responded to the Missoula County Courthouse lawn at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of an assault in progress.

Two bystanders told police they observed Small attempting to have sex with the woman. Court documents state that the witnesses called 911 after they said Small would not stop, telling them “to leave him alone.”

When police arrived, one of the officers witnessed Small thrusting his pelvis into Jane Doe from behind. The officer observed Jane Doe to be unresponsive, or passed out.

Fire and medical staff eventually woke the woman up. She told police she was confused about what was going on and stated she had been alone. Doe also told authorities that she had been with a group of people at one point, but they left her.

Small remains behind bars at the Missoula County Detention Center.

Reporting by Melissa Rafferty for MTN News