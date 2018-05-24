MISSOULA – It’s the end of an era for Missoula’s last remaining video/DVD rental store.

Crazy Mike’s Video’s Eastgate location will be closing its doors Saturday night, 23 years after opening its first location in Missoula.

General Manager Fred Rezvani says the store received notice at the end of April that Crazy Mike’s must be out of the building by the May 30. Since then, the store has been selling all of its merchandise, including shelving.

Rezvani says it’s been an honor to serve the community for nearly 25 years, and says he credits customers for the store’s success.

“I remember every Tuesday I came in to open the door myself and say ‘good morning’ and I have seen the faces for years. It’s just been part of a friendship, I call it, between the customers and the employees.”

Crazy Mike’s is hoping to sell the remainder of its stock by 10 p.m. Saturday at closing. However, showing the customer service that has defined the store over the years, Rezvani says he will keep the doors open until the last customer leaves.

Reporting by Russ Thomas for MTN News