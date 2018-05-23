GREAT FALLS – The Montana Lottery has awarded $111,000 in cash prizes since May 7.

The following information was sent in a press release on Wednesday:

Jazmine Jones of Billings claimed a $12,000 prize on May 8 that was won on a Kings Crossword Scratch ticket. The winning ticket was sold at Rosauers Food & Drug on Technology Boulevard in Bozeman.

Shella Clemons of Great Falls claimed a $12,000 prize on May 14 that was won on a Stars & Stripes Crossword Scratch ticket. The winning ticket was sold at Cenex Zip Trip on First Avenue North in Great Falls.

Michelle McMullen of Libby claimed $12,000 on May 17. She won playing a Power Play Silver Crossword Scratch ticket that was purchased at Save-Rite West on U.S. Highway 2 West in Libby.

Joan Garrett of Frenchtown claimed a $75,000 prize on May 22 that was won on The Wizard of Oz Scratch ticket. The winning ticket was bought at the Flying J on U.S. Highway 93 North in Missoula.

This list includes only prizes claimed since May 8 that were more than $5,000.