HELENA – Montana’s State Capitol Complex is undergoing upgrades for ADA compliance. The project started in 2016 with an evaluation of the Capitol area and what improvements needed to be made to areas like parking lots, curbs and sidewalks.

A portion of the money allocated by the 2017 legislature for deferred maintenance projects is funding the three phases that will take place this summer.

General services Division Administrator Steve Baiamonte says it is a project that will increase accessibility and safety, while re-engineering areas that have needed improvement.

“This project, while it’s allowing us to increase accessibility to the Capitol, is also a really good opportunity to re-engineer and take care of some infrastructure issues,” says Baiamonte. “This really benefits everyone, not just folks with limited mobility and sight, but everyone who visits the Capitol complex will benefit from these upgrades.”

The south oval parking lot is usually where the Capitol Square Farmer’s Market is located. It begins June fifth and will be moved to the parking lot on the other side of Lockey Avenue until construction is complete.

The south entrance of the Capitol will remain open during construction.