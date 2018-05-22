Scattered showers and thunderstorms peppered the state again Tuesday afternoon. A large low pressure over the 4-Corner States has triggered storms in Montana the last few days. This storm system will move northward on Wednesday with widespread wet weather. Heavy rain is likely over south-central Montana where a FLOOD WATCH has been issued. The only dry area in the state will be along the Rocky Mountain Front over through the Flathead Valley. Highs will be cooler, in the 60s and 70s. Thursday will be warm with scattered afternoon thunderstorms near the mountains. Temperatures will climb up into the 70s and 80s. Friday will be a warm day with highs in the 70s and 80s, and only a few isolated thunderstorms will develop over the western mountains. Friday will be the driest day for the foreseeable future. Saturday will start out sunny and warm with temperatures rising into the 80s for most of the state. Eastern Montana could even hit 90 in some spots. A cold front will trigger strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will have damaging wind and large hail. Please be careful if you plan on being outside Saturday afternoon/evening. Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day with scattered showers and storms through most of the state most of the day. Highs will be in the 70s. Memorial Day Monday will also be mostly cloudy with areas of rain. Wet, stormy weather will continue into the middle of next week.

Have a good day.

Curtis Grevenitz