Today is going to be another rainy day, however, today’s rainfall will be much longer-lasting and widespread. Rainfall has already begun in central and southern Montana, where they will see the heaviest rainfall. Due to this heavy rainfall in southern Montana, Billings and the surrounding area are under a FLOOD ADVISORY until late morning. A FLOOD WARNING has been issued for the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River, which will last until Saturday morning. FLOOD WARNINGS CONTINUE for the Big Hole River, the Jefferson River, and the Musselshell River. The additional rainfall this week will contribute to already high river levels, which are expected to rise more this weekend. The most up- to- date official river observations can be found here.

Heading into the long weekend, things aren’t looking dry, but conditions could certainly be worse. Rainfall will occur in the afternoon and evening hours, so if you’re planning any outdoor activities, keep that in mind.

Don’t forget the umbrella today!

Katie Alexander