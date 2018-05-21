<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HARDIN – The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office arrested a murder suspect on Saturday who fled the state of Washington.

Jacob Ozuna, a six-time convicted felon and dangerous gang member, is a deadly shooting suspect according to the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force in Yakima, Washington.

Ozuna, also known as “Kapone”, has a $1 million dollar warrant for first degree murder, two counts of first degree assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Washington news station Q13 Fox reported Ozuna allegedly shot the victim multiple times outside the town of Wapato earlier in May.

Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office did not explain how Ozuna was caught other than confirming he was arrested and booked into jail.

According to Q13’s report, “the task force says an observant Field Training Officer and his rookie deputy spotted Ozuna coming out of a store. Ozuna ran and the deputies were able to catch up to him, taser him, arrest him.”