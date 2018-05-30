GLACIER NATIONAL PARK – The man who died late last week while biking in Glacier National Park has been identified.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says Don Graham, 58, of Kalispell died of natural causes on May 25th while cycling from the Avalanche Creek Campground to Going to the Sun Road.

Graham was approximately one mile from the snow plow operations when he apparently collapsed. Another person on a bike found Graham lying in the roadway at approximately 10 a.m. and performed CPR, according to Sheriff Curry.

The person then rode down the road until he encountered an off-duty Glacier National Park Ranger. The Ranger contacted Glacier Park dispatch and then responded back to the scene with the reporting party.

Story continues below



Graham was pronounced dead at the scene.