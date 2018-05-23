GREAT FALLS – National Rescue Dog Day was celebrated on Sunday, and coincided with PetSmart’s National Adoption Weekend.

For the first time, the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls partnered with PetSmart to help dogs find their forever home.

Within the first hour of the event, three of the five dogs were adopted, according to the Tom Hazen, the operations director at the adoption center.

He added events like this give the pups a second chance.

“The shelter dogs, that second breath is really a blessing for them and that means that the person who’s adopting is really a blessing for them,” said Hazen. “It’s really important to get out there, see these dogs, and give them that jolt of life and love they’re not getting otherwise.”

The store manager at PetSmart said this type of effort is needed more frequently in the community.

“Having an adoption event here at PetSmart, you know, it just really helps out everybody involved,” said Jessica Deshazo. “It gets exposure for PetSmart charities and their efforts for the animals that we are a part of.”

Pet Paw-See was there on Saturday for the first day of the event and had five kittens adopted.

They say they plan to do another event like this in the future.

Reporting by Kaley Collins for MTN News