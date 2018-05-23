HELENA – Sodexo, Montana No Kid Hungry and the Kids Hunger Coalition have announced the next steps that will be taken in response to the Build Our Plate Together forums.

The forums gave school staff and members of the community a chance to weigh in on the school district’s food policies with Sodexo, the district’s food service provider.

In response to the feedback, Sodexo representatives are planning to meet with Principals, and Parent-Teacher Associations about school food.

Sodexo will send monthly menus and quarterly reports, to better communicate how school food works and also try to reduce high-sugar and high-processed foods where possible.

Director of Montana No Kid Hungry Lisa Lee says the forums were very positive, constructive and opened the lines of communication.

“I think a lot of people have feedback or questions when it comes to school food, but they didn’t really know where to go,” says Lee, “So this food forum helped just bring people together and make it easy for them.”

Montana No Kid Hungry also want to remind the public that after the school year ends kids can still get meals and snacks through the Summer Food Service Program.

Lee says that it’s important to make sure all kids in our communities have access to healthy food.

“A lot of kids actually get set back once they start school, if they don’t get enough food throughout the summer months,” added Lee.

A new food trailer will also launch this year for the Summer Food Service Program with a wraparound graphic that was decided by local students.

For more information about the summer programs and sites visit https://mt.nokidhungry.org/

Parents can also text 877877 to find out the three closest meal sites to them.

The Cherry Park site will be closed this year due to construction at the site.