BILLINGS – A 20-year-old man was injured when he was struck by a yellow Ford Mustang on the east side of 8th Street West and Alderson Avenue early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the man was walking on the sidewalk with a woman when he was hit.

The 21-year-old female driver then fled the scene before but was later stopped by an MSU police officer. She was taken into custody and charges are pending. Alcohol is a suspected factor, police said.

The man was transported by ambulance to the hospital with serious head injuries. His friend was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

