HELENA – Managers of the Benton Avenue Cemetery say a person crashed a vehicle through the cemetery fence last week.

Police are investigating to determine who is responsible for driving the Jeep through the section of fence and then abandoning the vehicle.

It happened on Friday, May 25th, just before 4 p.m. Someone driving a maroon 1996 Jeep Cherokee drove through the fence and then ran away, leaving the Jeep behind.

Police believe they have a suspect identified, but have not yet filed charges.

Benton Avenue Cemetery Association President Tom Pearson says the broken fence is a financial hardship.

“This is the second time we’ve had someone drive through our fence,” says Pearson. “The last time was in 1997. It was a big deal to get it fixed then and it’s going to be a big deal to get it fixed now.”

There is no word yet on how much the repairs will cost.

The fence isn’t the only hardship facing the Benton Avenue Cemetery: it’s also in need of new leadership.

