GREAT FALLS – Emergency crews have been dispatched after receiving several reports that a body is in the Missouri River.

Emergency crews were called out at about 4:55 p.m. on Friday.

The area is between 1st Avenue North (Central Avenue) bridge and the 9th Street bridge.

(UPDATE, 5:27 p.m.) Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards told KRTV that crews have recovered a body.

The person recovered on the east side of the river near the dog park.

Emergency personnel performed CPR, and Edwards said that the person will be taken to Benefis Health System.

He said that at this point, it does not appear that the person was in the river for a very long time.

It appears the person was on a thin plastic type of raft that appeared to be designed for a pool.

There is no word on the identity of the person, nor the current medical condition of the person.

We will update you as we get more information.

Southbound River Drive is currently blocked by emergency personnel at the 9th Street Bridge.