Meet Tiberius! He’s a lovable, five- year- old Lab-Pit mix who makes friends with everyone he meets.  Since he is a bit older, he is already trained and has grown out of puppy misbehaviors.  He’s an all-around sweetheart who would work well in any home- kids, cats, and other dogs are no problem for this guy!

You can meet Tiberius at the Lewis and Clark Humane Society. They’re open from noon to 6 pm on Tuesday and Friday, and from noon to 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Click here for their website.

Previous articlePlan For Rain This Weekend
Next articleClancy School counselor wins AAA award for School Safety Patrol work
Katie Alexander
A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY