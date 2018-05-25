Meet Tiberius! He’s a lovable, five- year- old Lab-Pit mix who makes friends with everyone he meets. Since he is a bit older, he is already trained and has grown out of puppy misbehaviors. He’s an all-around sweetheart who would work well in any home- kids, cats, and other dogs are no problem for this guy!

You can meet Tiberius at the Lewis and Clark Humane Society. They’re open from noon to 6 pm on Tuesday and Friday, and from noon to 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Click here for their website.