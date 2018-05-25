Happy Friday, everyone!  Today is starting off calm, clear, and quiet, but don’t let that fool you- we haven’t seen the end of the spring storms. Later on this evening, quick-moving thunderstorms will roll through western Montana, which will clear out overnight.  Saturday morning will start out clear, but in the afternoon and evening the thunderstorms will start again and continue on Sunday.  Monday is going to be rainy as well, and the rest of next week as well.

FLOOD WARNINGS continue for the Big Hole River, the Missouri River at Toston, the Jefferson River near Three Forks, the Yellowstone River, the Shields River, and the Musselshell River.  A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the Sun River and surrounding areas, as the level is forecasted to rise this weekend.  A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect in Meagher County due to minor flooding in that area.  The latest river information can be found on the National Weather Service website.

Have a great holiday weekend!

Katie Alexander

Story continues below

Previous articleMissing/Endangered Person Advisory issued for Shelby man
Next articlePet of the Week: Tiberius
Katie Alexander
A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY