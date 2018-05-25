Happy Friday, everyone! Today is starting off calm, clear, and quiet, but don’t let that fool you- we haven’t seen the end of the spring storms. Later on this evening, quick-moving thunderstorms will roll through western Montana, which will clear out overnight. Saturday morning will start out clear, but in the afternoon and evening the thunderstorms will start again and continue on Sunday. Monday is going to be rainy as well, and the rest of next week as well.

FLOOD WARNINGS continue for the Big Hole River, the Missouri River at Toston, the Jefferson River near Three Forks, the Yellowstone River, the Shields River, and the Musselshell River. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the Sun River and surrounding areas, as the level is forecasted to rise this weekend. A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect in Meagher County due to minor flooding in that area. The latest river information can be found on the National Weather Service website.

Have a great holiday weekend!

Katie Alexander