GREAT FALLS – Great Falls Police are responding to an incident in Great Falls.

There is a large police presence on 7th Avenue South and 10th Street South.

Initial reports indicate that a person is barricaded inside a building. Officers are asking the person to open up or they will go inside.

We have been told that Longfellow Elementary School and Robyn’s Nest Daycare have implemented shelter in place.

There are no reports of any injuries at this point. People are asked to avoid the area.

We have a reporter at the scene and will keep you updated.

(UPDATE, 3:02 p.m.) The Great Falls Police Department says that officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen; the driver of of the vehicle ran away and barricaded himself inside the building.

The SWAT team is now at the scene.

(UPDATE, 3:18 p.m.) The GFPD posted the following message on its Facebook page:

COMMUNITY ALERT! We are currently working a containedI incident near 11th St and 7 Ave S. We have a police perimeter securing the area.

PARENTS FOR LONGFELLOW STUDENTS – We are releasing students “with care” on the northside of the school. You must walk up to the door and check your child out with school staff and the officers at the scene.

DO NOT ENTER THE POLICE PERIMETER and please use patience while the children are released. We will update when this incident has been resolved.