It’s a slippery start today after a rainy Wednesday afternoon and evening.  Scattered showers will continue throughout today, but this afternoon and evening, the potential for severe thunderstorms will begin in southwestern Montana.  A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for southwestern and central Montana which will start at 4 pm and last until 9 am Friday morning.  By Friday evening, most everywhere statewide will be clear, and this weekend will be beautiful!  Saturday and Sunday will both be nice calm days.

FLOOD WARNINGS: Flood warnings continue for the Big Hole River, the Jefferson River, the Gallatin River, the Yellowstone River, the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone, and the Musselshell River.  The Missouri River is also under a flood warning near Toston and Landusky, where river levels are very close to flood stage.  For the most up- to- date information on river levels, click here.

Katie Alexander

Katie Alexander
A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

