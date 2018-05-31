<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s a slippery start today after a rainy Wednesday afternoon and evening. Scattered showers will continue throughout today, but this afternoon and evening, the potential for severe thunderstorms will begin in southwestern Montana. A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for southwestern and central Montana which will start at 4 pm and last until 9 am Friday morning. By Friday evening, most everywhere statewide will be clear, and this weekend will be beautiful! Saturday and Sunday will both be nice calm days.

FLOOD WARNINGS: Flood warnings continue for the Big Hole River, the Jefferson River, the Gallatin River, the Yellowstone River, the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone, and the Musselshell River. The Missouri River is also under a flood warning near Toston and Landusky, where river levels are very close to flood stage. For the most up- to- date information on river levels, click here.

Katie Alexander