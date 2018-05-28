People in Fort Benton got to release their inner child to help a good cause on Saturday.

For the fifth year, the Pour House Saloon hosted a fundraiser to benefit the Shriners; this year’s event was called “Hats Off to Shriners.”

There were a lot of games for the kids and even some for adults, as well as a silent auction, live auction, and food.

One Shriner says it’s rewarding to be recognized with events like this.

Dennis McSweeney said, “We had a number of kids that have come out of Fort Benton and Chouteau County that have had the opportunity to use the hospital over in Spokane and some of the other hospitals and the care is free of charge, also transportation, getting the family back and forth. They’ve realized the importance of what we do and what a great service it is to members of the community and the county.”

The money raised will be funneled into the Montana East-West Shrine Football Game then donated to the Shriner hospitals.

Reporting by Kaley Collins for MTN News