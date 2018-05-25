POWELL – A Powell man will spend up to two decades in prison for the murder of his wife, whom he claimed to have killed last year to end her mental illness.

David Eugene Williamson, 64, was sentenced Thursday in Park County, Wyo. District Court to a term of 18 to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder.

Williamson shot and killed his 65-year-old wife, Shirley, at their home in Powell last August.

He called 911 to report that his wife was dead and officers arrived to find the woman dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Story continues below



Williamson claimed his wife had a mental break after months of deteriorating mental health.

But the couple’s son said his mother warned him that Williamson would be the culprit if she were killed.

The son reported that Williamson was abusive to his mother and said their relationship had been breaking down over the months leading up to the murder.

Reporting by Aja Goare for MTN News