BILLINGS – A large power outage left Billings in the dark early Thursday.

An outage map by Northwestern Energy shows 4,696 customers were without power over night.

The company’s spokesman Butch Larcombe confirmed the outage was caused by a raccoon that got into the substation.

The outage began around 2 a.m. lights started coming back on around 3:30 a.m.

Reporting by Victoria Hill for MTN News