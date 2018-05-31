Strong thunderstorms with lightning and hail have been moving through Montana this afternoon and evening.  A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for multiple locations in Montana, including the following counties: Broadwater, Jefferson, Madison, Fergus, Judith Basin, Meagher, and Gallatin.  A FLOOD WATCH continues for central Montana, due to all of the additional rainfall we have received and will continue to receive tonight.  FLOOD WARNINGS continue for many rivers in Montana, including the Missouri River near Toston and Landusky, the Big Hole River, and the Jefferson River near Three Forks.  For the latest information on river gage levels, click here.

As of now, the highest potential for severe weather is concentrated in central and eastern Montana, although more rain will continue for southwestern and central parts of the state through the night.  Rain will continue tomorrow morning, but things will clear up by Friday night, leading us into a beautiful first weekend of June.

Chief Meteorologist Curtis Grevenitz will have the latest updates in- studio during the news at 10 pm.

Katie Alexander

A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

