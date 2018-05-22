A FLOOD WARNING is still in effect for the Musselshell River, the Big Hole River, and the Jefferson River.  These rivers are all above flood stage and expected to rise this weekend due to consistent rainfall and above- normal temperatures this week. For the latest river observations, click here.

While rain is moving out of eastern Montana this morning, more rain showers are moving our way.  Southwestern and southern Montana will get some thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, all the way into tomorrow which will be another rainy day statewide.
Thursday will be less stormy, but still has a chance of rain. For the holiday weekend, things will start out nice and calm Friday, but Saturday and Sunday will both be stormy.  Monday, however, is looking like a nice end to the long weekend.

Have a great day!

