GREAT FALLS – WishRock Housing Partners and NeighborWorks Great Falls celebrated their partnerships’ completion of the newly renovated River Run Apartments on Thursday.

The apartments are located on the 3200 block of 11th Avenue South.

Formerly known as Vista Villa, the newly renovated River Run Apartments continue to be recognized as affordable housing to Great Falls residents.

Story continues below



Four years in the making and with over nine million dollars worth of repairs and renovations, the housing was completed in twelve months.

Residents, contractors and community public figures all came together to celebrate the transformation and completion of the River Run Apartments.

The ninety-six new apartments are home to residents earning 50 – 60% of the area median income or less, and are theirs for the next forty-five years.

Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney was on hand to celebrate and says projects such as this are extremely important not just to Great Falls, but across the entire state.

“You can’t really grow the economy if people don’t have affordable places to live because these are the folks who are an important part of the workforce of this area. The workforce is important, the workforce needs safe, good housing to live in and that’s what makes this I think very exciting that this investment has been made here. It’s very good for the Great Falls community.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Transue for MTN News