HELENA – As residents begin to survey the damage from floodwaters in Lewis and Clark County, county officials and other groups involved in the recovery efforts are working to connect residents with flood resources.

On Wednesday, the Multi-Agency Resource Center launched at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Helena. The resource center is available Wednesday May 30 until 7 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lewis and Clark County representatives, Blue Cross Blue Shield, The Helena Salvation Army and others are hosting the resource center and providing cleaning supplies and well-testing kits in addition to answering any questions residents may have about the flooding.

Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Care Van are also offering free vaccines throughout May and June to those who worked in the floodwaters. Tetanus and Hepatitis A and other vaccines will be available – but you must call or stop by Lewis and Clark Public Health during normal business hours to get them.

Rob Lawler, Captain of the Helena Salvation Army, said one of the goals is to help restore a sense of normalcy for flood victims as soon as possible.

“Now we’re switching from that more initial response phase to more of a recovery phase [and] how we can help people get back to their everyday life as best as we can do,” Lawler said.

Lawler said they are also looking for volunteers to help with clean up efforts in the north valley where much of the flooding occurred. You can contact the Helena Salvation Army if you’re interested in helping.

You can find the resource center at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day saints at 1260 E Otter Road in Helena.