GREAT FALLS – Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced the designation of 19 trails, including the River’s Edge Trail in Great Falls, to the national recreation trails system on Wednesday.

The designation adds more than 370 miles to the national trails system, which is made up of more than 1,000 trails in all 50 states.

The 53-mile long River’s Edge Trail is the only trail located in Montana to be added to the list.

The River’s Edge Trail connects parks and attractions on both sides of the Missouri River and is used by walkers, runners, bikers, and more.

On Saturday, June 2, hundreds of organized activities are planned as part of National Trails Day, including hikes, educational programs, bike rides, trail rehabilitation projects, festivals, paddle trips, and trail dedications.

To learn more about the River’s Edge Trail, its foundation, or events, please visit its website.

Reporting by Kasey Herman for MTN News