HELENA – Several Rossiter Elementary School students got to party like millionaires on Wednesday for reading 1 million words this year at school.

The 4th grade students were treated to a limo ride provided by Helena Town Car Company and lunch from Village Inn Pizza for their accomplishment.

Each student that rode in the limo read 1 million words or more by themselves and their class read a total of 21 million words combined.

This was the first time in a limo for many of the students.

The student’s teacher Heidi Herbolich says she’s immensely proud all of her students.

“I am beyond amazed with all of their accomplishments, not only but the rest of my class too,” says Herbolich.

Herbolich added that learning starts with reading and hopes her students will continue to be good readers into the future.