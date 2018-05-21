HELENA-A jury found a Helena man guilty of fatally shooting his girlfriend.

Skyler Schneider was found guilty of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence for the July 2017 shooting of 23-year-old Katherine Spencer.

The week-long trial ended with the guilty verdict just after 9:00 p.m. Friday night.

Story continues below



Schneider called 9-1-1 on July 1st to report that a woman had been shot in a vehicle 12th Ave. and was bleeding badly.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Spencer in the passenger seat suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Police searched an area where a neighbor reported seeing Schneider following what the neighbor said sounded like fireworks. Detectives reported finding a 9MM semi-automatic handgun in that same area.

Schneider is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20th. A conviction on the charge of deliberate homicide carries a maximum of 100 years in prison.