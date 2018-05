The Idaho County Sheriff says he is calling off the search for four missing hunters whose vehicle overturned into the Selway River west of Darby last week.

Sheriff Doug Giddings told KPAX that after Tuesday there will not be anyone from his office remaining at the remote site.

The accident happened last Monday when six men were bear hunting. Their vehicle was traveling on a muddy narrow road when it crashed into the river upside down.

Two men from Georgia escaped.