ST. IGNATIUS – The man who’s contracted to provide school bus services to the St. Ignatius School District is in jail on drug charges after being arrested by Lake County Sheriff’s deputies.

But school district leaders say they have “no reason to suspect” any school district employees or students having anything to do with the case.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 54-year-old Scott Johnson of Ravalli was arrested Thursday after a “months-long investigation”. He’s been charged with methamphetamine possession, and authorities say he was selling drugs.

Johnson’s company has provided busing services to the St. Ignatius School District for several years.

Story continues below



However, in a statement released to KPAX this evening, School Superintendent Jason Sargent said Friday that the district was “notified late last night” of the arrest, and began working with the bus company’s employees to make sure routes are still covered and there’s no disruption to students.

Reporting by Jill Valley and Dennis Bragg for MTN News