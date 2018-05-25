BELGRADE – Belgrade hosted its 8th annual Day of Caring today to help out the community and take a break from the classroom.

Hundreds of students gathered in the Belgrade High School Auditorium to get amped up for the day of community service. They lifted their fist in the air and shouted numerous times, “Fight Apathy!”.

This was the first year the school partnered with the community as well as Bozeman and Gardner High Schools.

“You know, sometimes you think that at a high school you will get a little bit of push back from this because students don’t really want to be forced into something,” said Day of Caring Vice President Kiersten Miller. “But it is so great to walk in this morning and see that everyone showed up, everyone was so enthusiastic about it and they are ready to get out there and serve the community.”

Belgrade High School donated more than 900 pounds of food for the Gallatin County Food Bank.

“We are typically at our lowest donation volume out of the year, so any donations — and theirs is over 900 pounds, so that is not a small donation — it is super helpful in keeping that variety on our shelves during the spring and summer months,” said Gallatin County Food Bank Volunteer Coordinator Brianna Crownin.

Overall, the National Honor Society Members who pulled this event together said it was a roaring success.

“Just hearing their stories and saying, we had a great day at Day of Caring and we spent time with our friends and we volunteered. Community service is not so bad. That is what we love to hear,” said Day of Caring Chairman Schuyler German.

Reporting by Mederios Babb for MTN News