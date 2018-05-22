GREAT FALLS – Robert Spearson was taken into custody at about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday after holding police at bay for several hours.

Numerous police officers surrounded a residence in Great Falls after Spearson barricaded himself inside at about 2 p.m. near 7th Avenue South and 10th Street South

The Great Falls Police Department says that officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen; the driver of the vehicle ran away and barricaded himself inside the building.

Officers, some with weapons drawn, negotiated with Spearson for hours and told him to come outside or to open up the door, or they will come inside.

The SWAT team was also at the scene.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Spearson is on parole, and was wanted on a warrant in Kalispell. He has criminal convictions in Cascade County for assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment.

Police tell KRTV that they found a gun in the car that he was driving.

There were no reported injuries.

Longfellow Elementary School and Robyn’s Nest Daycare implemented shelter in place procedures as a precaution.

The GFPD posted the following message on its Facebook page at about 3:18 p.m.

COMMUNITY ALERT! We are currently working a contained incident near 11th St and 7 Ave S. We have a police perimeter securing the area.

PARENTS FOR LONGFELLOW STUDENTS – We are releasing students “with care” on the northside of the school. You must walk up to the door and check your child out with school staff and the officers at the scene.

DO NOT ENTER THE POLICE PERIMETER and please use patience while the children are released. We will update when this incident has been resolved.

There are no reports of any injuries at this point.

We will update you as we get more information.

Reporting by Kaley Collins for MTN News

1st Report, 2:16 p.m. Police responding to incident in Great Falls