After a gorgeous start to Friday, thunderstorms have developed in the western part of the state. These thunderstorms will continue to move north and northeast tonight, mainly in the western part of the state. These storms are producing frequent lightning and some small hail. This is the beginning of some unsettled weather that will continue at times this weekend. Saturday will start off similar to Friday with sunshine and warm temperatures. Later in the afternoon around 4pm, thunderstorms will begin to fire. Because of the energy in the atmosphere, some of the thunderstorms will be severe with large hail and damaging wind. You may need to seek shelter as these storms continue through the evening. Not everyone will experience a downpour, they will be scattered through the state. Sunday will be cloudier and stormier in the southern half of the state, with more sunshine and warmth up north. Memorial Day Monday will be similar with more storms and clouds in the southern half of the state, but it will not be a complete washout. Rather, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening.

Please be aware of the storms this weekend, but also the water. Rivers and creeks are running cold, high and fast. Several of Montana’s major rivers are experiencing flooding, so please be careful when recreating.

Have a safe weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz