Thunderstorms will continue to move through the area this evening. The nastiest storms will be out in central Montana near Judith Gap and through parts of Fergus County. Storms have already produced a lot of lightning, small hail and strong wind gusts. One or two of these storms has the potential to kick off larger hail around quarter sized with winds exceeding 60mph. After dark the storms will settle down somewhat, but a few isolated storms will continue tonight and through Thursday morning. Thursday will be a stormy day with the number of thunderstorms increasing through the afternoon. Much of central and eastern Montana is under a slight risk for severe storms yet again. Thursday night into Friday morning will be rainy and stormy, but slow clearing will take place Friday afternoon. The first weekend of June looks very nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s. The next low pressure and cold front will approach the western part of the state late Sunday evening into Monday with wind, showers, and thunderstorms.

Be safe in the stormy weather!

Curtis Grevenitz