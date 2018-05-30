Rain has already begun to move through northwestern Montana this morning and will continue in southwestern and central Montana later today.  Heavy thunderstorms with lighting and hail hit Chester and the surrounding area this morning.  Starting this afternoon and continuing through Thursday, there will be a potential for strong and possibly severe thunderstorms in southwestern and central Montana.

In addition to rain, flooding remains in various rivers in Montana.  The FLOOD WARNINGS continue for the Big Hole River and the Jefferson River in southwestern Montana.  Further East, the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River, the Gallatin River, and the Musselshell River are all under FLOOD WARNINGS as well.  The Musselshell River has actually fallen in the last 24 hours to Moderate (from Major) flood stage near Shawmut, but still remains under a flood warning.  New this week, the Missouri River (areas near Toston and Landusky) is under a FLOOD WARNING.  For the latest river observations from the National Weather Service, click here.

Katie Alexander

