HELENA – Each year on May 30th, the Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation holds a traditional Memorial Day Remembrance.

Held at Memorial Park, the event honors those who paid the ultimate price while serving in the country’s armed forces

Since WWII, over one hundred people from Lewis and Clark County have given their lives while in service to the country.

Their names are engraved at Memorial Park to honor that sacrifice.

Col. Gordon Rognrud, U.S. Army Reserve, spoke at the event and says that he’s proud to see so many people taking the time to give remembrance.

“It’s import to recognize those that served and have given the ultimate sacrifice so that we may enjoy the hours, the days, the weeks and the months that they provided us,” says Rognrud, “They have won that for us.”

Memorial Day was established in 1868 and was originally called Decoration Day. The observance was held on May 30th each year until 1971, when it was declared a national holiday by an act of Congress.