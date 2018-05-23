BILLINGS – Montana’s namesake can now be found in Virginia.

The submarine named after the Treasure State is more than half built in Virginia and on schedule to be finished and ready in 2020.

On Wednesday, the USS Montana Committee presented an update of the the sub that will be among the most advanced in the world.

It’s a nuclear, fast-attack submarine with stealth capabilities that will aid on surveillance and intelligence-gathering operations.

The shipyard held a keel-laying ceremony last week.

It will also bear a flag designed to show Montana ethos and make residents who live here proud.

“Patriots around Montana have joined the USS Montana committee and are committed to making sure the crew knows that when they go into harms way, when they’re on scene, unseen in the defense of our country, Montanans are with them,” said Bill Whitsitt, chairman of the USS Montana committee.

Hats and shirts are being made in honor of the new submarine.

You can learn more about the submarine by clicking here.

Reporting by Dustin Klemann for MTN News