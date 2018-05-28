EAST HELENA – The East Helena Memorial Day parade started at the the VFW 10010 Post, located in East Helena, consisting of first responders, veterans and patriotic citizens.

The parade traveled down main street and ended at the park, where speeches and salutes were made to veterans and fallen soldiers.

Brigadier General Jeff Ireland, Director Joint Staff for the Montana National Guard said it was an honor to be a speaker.

“I think that this is incredible, to be in East Helena, Montana and see the community come out in these numbers to celebrate Memorial Day, and honor those who have served before us, and have been lost through our nation’s wars,” said Ireland.

Alan Erickson, an East Helena resident, brought his 6-year-old grandson to the parade. He wants his grandson to remember what Memorial Day means.

Erickson said has friends and family who have served.

“My grandfather served in WWI and as well as my father in-law in WWII,” said Erickson.

“And to think, these types of ceremonies are being conducted all over the United States. It really warms your heart, and makes you truly proud to be an American,” said Ireland.