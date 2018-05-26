

HELENA-Volunteers and members of the American Legion of Montana placed American flags at the tombstones of fallen American soldiers ahead of Memorial Day.

On Saturday volunteers came out to remember America’s veterans.

Gary White, the Department Adjutant for American Legion Montana, said he and the other volunteers may not have served with these fallen American soldiers but feel it is essential to honor and remember them.

“They are comrades nonetheless were here to recognize their service, the sacrifices they’ve made and their families mad as well,” said White.

Gary gave the group a crash course on what to look for on the tombstones or plaques placed on burials, to differentiate who was a veteran and who wasn’t.

“We wouldn’t have America without veterans they are very important and to all the fallen, thank you for your service and all that are still living,” said Robert Wager, Boy Scout Troop 207 Helena.

Wagner says his parents are both veterans; he noted this hits home.

Erin Carpenter has a military background herself, her husband, her father, and his parents served.

“To us, it’s about honoring those that gave so much for us and their families,” said Carpenter.

“Memorial day is much much more than the barbeque’s and stuff to us it’s first and foremost remembering our veterans,” said White.

Gary said he was in charge of getting flags placed at Benton Ave, Odd fellows, Forestvale, Resurrection, and the Jewish cemetery, totaling to 1,500 to 2,000 flags.