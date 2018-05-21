MISSOULA – Children and children at heart lined up to bike eleven miles for the 18th annual Bike For Shelter on Saturday.

Hosted by Watson Children’s Shelter, the event raises funds for the shelter during the summer months.

The event featured an 11-mile bike ride and a shorter two-mile stretch for the kids. You could get lunch, jump in a bouncy castle or event do bungee jumps on the Community Hospital Campus.

Shelter Development Director Alley Fontenot says that they’re thankful for the community support over all the years.

“Every year it seems like more and more people come to support the event and support the kids, it really is about the kids in our care. And the Missoula community really gets behind ‘em.”

The Watson Children’s Shelter is at maximum capacity and has been for the past five years.

Reporting by Donal Lakatua for MTN News