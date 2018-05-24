Many people will be hitting the great outdoors over Memorial Day Weekend. More often than not, this holiday has some wet weather here in Montana. This will almost be a typical Memorial Day Weekend weatherwise with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some sun mixed in as well, but no snow this time. At least we have that going for us. Also, temperatures will be warm through the weekend. We can handle 60s and 70s, with some 80s in the drier locations of the state. Waterways in the state will be running cold, high, and fast. Keep that in mind if you plan to be on the rivers or lakes. If you plan to be outside, pack the rain gear. Also, be prepared to seek shelter with the possibility of severe thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and evening. Much of Montana has a low threat of severe storms with a cold front passing through the state on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will have more clouds and rain in the southern half of the state. Northern Montana will have more sunshine and warmer temperatures. The long range forecast continues to be wet and stormy for most of next week into the first weekend of June.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz